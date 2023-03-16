Concern over UDA flags in memory of terrorist who planned to kill St Patrick’s Day revellers

Derry councillors have raised concerns about the potential to damage good community relations after UDA flags were erected in the Waterside area of the city.

The flags are being flown to mark the anniversary of Lindsay Mooney (19), a member of the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

Mooney died when his own bomb that he was transporting to Kirk’s Bar in Lifford, Co Donegal – which was packed with St Patrick’s Day revellers in 1973 – exploded prematurely.

It’s understood a number of people were injured in the blast.

The Lindsay Mooney Memorial Flute Band was formed the same year in his memory. A mural on the Cathedral Youth Club in The Fountain area also bore his name at one time.

The band has organised a parade for his 50th anniversary on March 18, which will start at Lincoln Court and finish on Bond’s Street.

Flags containing Mooney’s name line the entire route, some of which is a busy road used by a mixed community.

SDLP councillor for the Waterside area Sean Mooney said concerned residents had raised concerns about the flags going up.

He was in touch with the PSNI who said they are dealing with the matter - “hopefully with the intention of taking them down,” Mr Mooney added.

“They shouldn’t be up, nobody wants them,” Mr Mooney said. “A number of people have raised concerns about flags going up on the eve of St Patrick’s Day.

“I understand there is a commemorative march taking place but constituents have genuine concerns about a heightening of tensions and don’t want to see any damage to community relations in what is a cross-community area.

“I would like to see them taken down as soon as possible. I would encourage people with influence to speak to those involved.”

Aontú councillor Emmet Doyle added: “No-one wants to see this type of area marking by illegal groups in any area of the city especially on a day where the city is looking to focus on positivity and positive cultural expression”

Police confirmed they received a report on Thursday, in relation to paramilitary flags in the Woodbourne Road and Rossdowney Road areas.

Neighbourhood Policing Teams continue to engage with local community representatives and partner agencies around flags in the city.

Sergeant Campbell said: “Within the current statutory framework, the removal of flags is not the responsibility of the Police Service nor do we have a specific power to do so and we will only act to remove flags where there are assessed risks to public safety owing to their erection.

“We are aware that this is a sensitive issue for the whole community and there is no easy solution.

"There is no community or political consensus on the flags issue and ultimately this requires a political, not a policing resolution.

“Our experience shows the most effective solution to this issue is negotiation, mediation and engagement between local communities working with agencies including local police.

“We will continue to work with local communities and partners to find long term solutions to the issues surrounding the flying of flags.”