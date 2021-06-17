Concerns after ‘drugs disguised to look like sweets’ found in backyard of Derry home

Concerns have been raised that suspected drugs – discovered by a woman in the back yard of her Londonderry home and disguised to look like sweets – could have been eaten by any of her three young children.

The suspected drugs, which were wrapped into small packets, were handed into the Strand Road PSNI station but Martin Connelly from the local Community Restorative Justice (CRJ) in Galliagh said he fears children are being targeted by drug dealers

The mother of the children – all are under the age of 10 – is too afraid to speak out.

But Mr Connelly said parents should make their children aware of the dangers of eating “sweets” they find on the street.

Mr Connelly said: “This mother came to CRJ after finding these packages of what we believe are drugs in her back yard.

“She was terrified that her children or any of their friends could have opened these packets and eaten them thinking they were eating sweets.

“There are a lot of young children living in Galliagh and the potential for a young child coming across these packets of apparent sweets, eating a load of them and causing themselves real harm, is obvious.

“The woman, who is too afraid to speak out herself in case she becomes a target, took the packages to the police barracks and handed them in but she also wanted other parents to be aware.

“We still waiting to find out what type of drugs they were or even if they were drugs but I strongly suspect they were.

“I have been talking to officers from the local neighbourhood team who have told me drugs disguised as sweets are turning up more and more often in their searches.

“I don’t know if this is to make the drugs more easily smuggled in from wherever — certainly the writing on these packets were not in any language I recognise so we can only guess where they originated from.

“It could be also that the dealers are deliberately targeting children, I don’t know.

“I know the schools here all sent a letter home to the parents asking them to warn their children about the dangers of eating sweets they may happen to find.”

Last week, elsewhere in Northern Ireland, a young child had to be treated in hospital after ingesting cannabis oil disguised as sweets which prompted the letter from the Department of Education after it was contacted by the Public Health Agency.

In the letter, sent to all schools across Northern Ireland as well as pre-school and youth organisations the Department of Education wrote: “We have received from the Public Health Agency that they are aware of products that look like familiar sweet products with colourful packets, familiar cartoon images and which are appealing to children, but that in fact contain cannabis extract, or THC (the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis).

The letter continued: “A young child assessed in hospital had inadvertently consumed cannabis after finding what they believed to be a packet of sweets on the ground.

“While on closer inspection the sweet packet is labelled as containing THC, to all other purposes they look like a common brand of sweets which are marketed for children.”

Anyone who finds packages with contents resembling children’s confectionery is advised to contact the PSNI immediately.