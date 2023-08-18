Concerns city council is ‘cancelling’ Christmas as festive lights budget cut

Councillors have said they are worried Belfast City Council is “cancelling” Christmas this year after civil servants announced there would have to be a 50% budget slash on festive lights.

At a Belfast City Council committee meeting yesterday, council members heard that contractors were waiting for a decision from the council on its lighting plan in the city centre by the end of the day’s business.

Councillors decided to hold a special meeting to discuss the budget on festive lights.

Last week, elected representatives were told that the council’s “static budget” was likely to mean that the current city centre festive lighting scheme would need to be scaled back for 2023.

Councillors had asked for a report earlier this year looking into the potential for extending the Christmas lighting regime across the city, to provide festive lighting and animation on main arterial routes in the four quarters of the city.

However, John Greer, Director of Economic Development, told councillors he was “the harbinger of doom” and informed them not only was there no budget to allow lighting arterial routes this year, but the city centre lighting would see a 50% cut.

He cited a £100,000 cut from “non-recurrent budget” and increasing contractor costs as the reasons.

During yesterday’s meeting of the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, the director presented a map showing the cuts to the lighting. “Costs have gone up across the board, labour costs, insurance costs, vehicle costs and so on,” he said.

“Within our budget, approved by the council during the estimate setting process, that will mean a reduction in the Christmas lighting scheme this year.

“That would mean a number of cross-street features would be removed at the bottom of Ann Street, North Street and Gresham Street, but we will retain bespoke features at North Street, Union Street, Library Street, Wellington Street, Danske Bank, Berry Street and Bank Square.

“Pole mounted features on Rosemary Street, Lombard Street and Bridge Street, as well as Bedford Street, Dublin Road and Great Victoria Street are also unlikely to be supported.”

Sinn Fein councillor Ciaran Beattie said: “We keep bringing up Castle Street, but it is always an area that gets left out.

“This goes back to a consultant we got around 10 years ago to draw up a city master plan, and the map he drew up for this committee had a red line drawn around Castle Street.

“He told us he was advised by officials to stay away from there.

“From then there has been very little, if any, investment into the Castle Street area.”

Alliance councillor Michael Long said: “I would make a similar point about Donegall Street and the traders there.

“There are never many lights there, and obviously that is a gateway to [north Belfast].”

Green councillor Brian Smyth said: “It seems like we are saying some parts of the city are no-go. We know there are issues of how people don’t feel safe in certain places in the city centre.”