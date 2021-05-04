Concerns grow for missing Banbridge man Steven Pearce

Police are appealing for information about missing man Steven Pearce and warned they are becoming "increasingly concerned".

The 37-year-old was last known to reside in the Banbridge area, but has been known to travel throughout the country.

He was last in touch with his family in late March.

Steven is described as being 5’ 10” in height and of slim to medium build. He has very short dirty-fair hair and blue eyes.

Police are asking Steven, or anyone who may have information on his whereabouts, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 763 of 02/05/21.