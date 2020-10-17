Concerns grow for missing Belfast man Caoimhin Gallagher

Police and the family of north Belfast man Caoimhin Gallagher are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

The 28-year-old was reported missing from an address in the north of the city on Friday.

Police have appealed for Caoimhin or anyone who knows his whereabouts to get in touch to confirm he is safe and well.

Caoimhin is described as being around 5’6” tall, of medium build with black hair and hazel coloured eyes and is known to have connections to Derry/Londonderry, north Belfast and Portadown.

Anyone with information on Caoimhin’s whereabouts is asked to contact officers at Tennent Street on 101 quoting reference number 480 25/09/20.