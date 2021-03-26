Concerns grow for missing Belfast man David McVeigh

Police are appealing for information about missing south Belfast man David William McVeigh and warned they are "increasingly concerned".

The 52-year-old man was last seen in the Great Victoria Street area of Belfast on Sunday morning.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person David William McVeigh.

"David, aged 52, is from south Belfast and was last seen in the Great Victoria Street area of the city on the morning of Sunday 14 March.

"It is believed he may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland, namely Dublin, Galway or Ennis.

"Police are asking David, or anyone who may have information on his whereabouts, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1211 of 20/03/21."