Concerns over ‘terrifying’ road junction near Maghaberry

Concern has been raised over a ‘dangerous’ junction in Lisburn and Castlereagh due to a high amount of traffic.

A councillor has called on the Department for Infrastructure to make improvements to the junction where the lack of a right-hand turn to Moira train station is causing a lot of accidents.

The area of concern is near Maghaberry village on the A26 junction between Station Road and Magheramesk Lane.

Alliance councillor David Honeyford said that turning right on the main road, onto the Station Road, can be “terrifying” because there is no lane for a right-turn.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that DfI Roads were now examining options to improve the stretch of road.

He added: “If you are travelling towards Moira from Maghaberry, Aghalee or Ballinderry towards the Station Road, off the A26, then there is no ghost island there and no way for you to get across to head in the direction of the [Moira] train station.

“The traffic going towards the train station ends up being a lot heavier because people are having to stop and wait for cars to get across the junction safely.

“It’s a very dangerous and busy road to use because it’s the main route to Moira and Glenavy and the [Belfast International] airport.

“You get a lot of HGV lorries, slow vehicles such as tractors, and normal traffic using it and I’ve got people ringing me absolutely terrified,” added Mr Honeyford.

“There is a fear that somebody is going to get seriously hurt and I have raised it with the [Infrastructure] minister and the [Lisburn and Castlereagh] council.

“We need to improve that road for motorists and pedestrians because we have people from all walks of life using it daily, including school children.”

The Department said that a “feasibility study” was being undertaken to identify options for the junction.

In a statement, DfI said: “Three possible options have been identified, which range in scale and cost.

“It is now intended to review these options to identify a preferred layout, which must then compete on a priority basis for the limited funding available for this type of work.

“As a preferred layout has not yet been identified, no works are currently programmed for the junction.”