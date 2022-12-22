Concerns raised by UEFA over inclusion of Casement Park in Euro 2028 bid

Uefa has raised concerns about Casement Park being included in a list of stadiums as part of the UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028.

Casement Park is the only Northern Ireland stadium included in a list of 14.

The joint bid to host the tournament is up against Turkey in the Uefa vote, which is due to take place in September.

The redevelopment work on a proposed 34,578-seater arena is due to start next year.

However, The Times has reported that Uefa remains unconvinced about the final plan for the venue — and if that includes temporary stands for the tournament, which could be a big issue.

The 14 stadiums on the list would be whittled down to 10 for the 24-team tournament.

If they do qualify for Euro 2028, Northern Ireland's matches are likely to be staged at the home of Antrim GAA.

The National Stadium at Windsor Park – the traditional home of football in Northern Ireland – was not selected for the bid as its capacity is just 18,500, well under the Uefa's minimum requirement for European Championships games.

Meanwhile, The Times has also reported that the leaders of the UK and Ireland bid have also been warned that Uefa is growing frustrated over delays in agreeing guarantees around policing, airports, tax exemptions and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It is understood Turkey has signed off on all of its guarantees already, while Uefa had far fewer issues with the Euro 2024 hosts, Germany, than the UK and Irish bid.

The message has been passed on to bid leaders that they need to sort out the guarantees as a matter of urgency.

The issue with Tottenham’s stadium is in relation to naming rights — Uefa’s rules insist on a “clean”, unbranded venue and insiders at European football’s governing body say an agreement has yet to be reached with the club.

Spurs, who have been in talks with Google and other companies about naming rights, insist they have agreed with Uefa to find “an acceptable solution”, according to The Times.

Although Uefa rates the stadium, opened in 2019, highly as a potential venue, insiders say it will not accept any compromise that would affect its commitment to “clean” stadiums.

There are no similar issues with the other branded stadiums on the list, the Etihad in Manchester and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, which have both provided guarantees that they will be known as the City of Manchester Stadium and the Dublin Stadium.

Uefa has sent a lengthy list of questions to the UK and Irish bid after the submission of their preliminary dossier last month and has made it clear that the issues need to be resolved quickly.

The final dossier is due to be submitted in April.

A bid spokesman told The Times: “Following the submission of the UK and Ireland preliminary bid to Uefa in November, we are working through the next phase of the process, including fully responding to Uefa’s follow-up questions.”

The proposed shortlisted cities and stadia are Villa Park (Birmingham), Everton Stadium (Liverpool), London Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London), Wembley (London), City of Manchester, Old Trafford (Manchester), St James’ Park (Newcastle), Stadium of Light (Sunderland), Aviva (Dublin), Croke Park (Dublin), Casement Park (Belfast), Hampden Park (Glasgow) and Principality Stadium (Cardiff).

The Department for Communities, which is responsible for delivering the project, said they are “continuing to engage collaboratively with and support its Ulster Council GAA partners in the next steps of delivery of a new stadium at Casement Park”.

A spokesperson added it “should be possible to construct the stadium within the Uefa timeline requirements, subject to the appropriate approval processes, including Executive approval.”