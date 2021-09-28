Concerns raised over amount of time that prisoners spent in isolation units

Figures show 523 inmates had to be placed on their own during 2020

More than 500 inmates in Northern Ireland's prisons had to be isolated from other prisoners last year for their own safety and that of others.

Figures from the Department of Justice show that 523 prisoners spent time in Care and Supervision Units (CSUs) in 2020, with 149 spending more than 15 days in there.

The news comes amid a review of CSUs here, following concerns about the length of time some prisoners have spent in them.

These units are used to keep inmates apart from the general population "in the interests of good order and discipline, or for their own protection of the protection of others", according to a statement late last year from Justice Minister Naomi Long.

"They also provide an environment for tailored care and interaction planning, partner agency engagement, signposting and referrals to assist in addressing underlying issues leading to harmful behaviour," Ms Long said.

Inmates can be placed in CSUs for breaching prison rules, such as taking part in violence, anti-social behaviour, drug taking or drug trafficking.

There are CSUs in each of NI's three prisons.

Of the 523 inmates who spent periods in CSUs last year, 308 were aged between 18 and 30; 199 were aged between 31 and 50, and 16 aged 51 and above. Of the 149 who spent more than 15 days there, 144 were male and five were female. The vast majority were aged between 18 and 30.

As of September 10 this year, 24 inmates were being held in CSUs.

Green Party MLA Rachel Woods, a member of Stormont's Justice Committee, said she has serious concerns about the numbers of people spending time in CSUs for extended periods of time, including the impact on their mental health.

"I recognise that this is a very complicated area of our criminal justice system," she said.

“In 2018, the Royal College of Psychiatrists reported that since the closure of the healthcare wing in Maghaberry, 40% of prisoners who were transferred to the regional secure Mental Health Unit had been accommodated in a CSU.

"They claimed that this was evidence of mentally unwell prisoners being managed in conditions of solitary confinement as a consequence of not having a dedicated residential healthcare facility in the prison.

“The findings of the Independent Monitoring Board reports also suggest only 35% of those who were held in CSUs on suspicion of holding illegal substances were actually doing so. All of this raises serious questions around the use of CSUs in our prisons, and is clearly a matter that the Justice Minister and her Department need to address urgently.

“The Criminal Justice Inspection Northern Ireland (CJINI) are currently undertaking a review into the use of CSUs across the NI Prison Service and I look forward to receiving the report as soon as possible and to scrutinise it as a member of the Justice Committee.”

Speaking at the announcement of the review, Ms Long said: “Prisoners are held in the CSU only for such time as is considered absolutely necessary, and the initial period of restriction will not exceed 72 hours. Any request to extend that time will be recommended only after a multidisciplinary case review, chaired by a governor, and will include the individual concerned.

"The request is considered by an authorising officer from outside the prison, who will interview the prisoner as part of the process, should there be a recommendation for extension.

"All cases are reviewed weekly.”