Condemnation after ‘barbaric’ shooting in Dundonald

An Alliance councillor has condemned a “terrible” shooting incident in East Belfast, saying it is not representative of the Dundonald community.

A 37-year-old man was hospitalised after being shot in both legs in the Enler Park Central area of Dundonald on Monday.

Alliance Councillor Sharon Lowry said: “My thoughts are with the victim of this terrible incident and I hope he makes a full recovery.

“I utterly condemn those who carried this barbaric attack out. They do not represent the people of Dundonald or indeed wider Northern Ireland.

"There is no place for guns on our streets and those exercising coercive control of communities need to pack up and leave the stage immediately.

“I urge anyone with information on this incident to contact police with it immediately.”

A man has been hospitalised after being shot in both legs in Co Down.

Detectives are investigating the attack and have appealed for information.

Detective Sergeant Cargin said, “Just after 9.10pm, we received a report that a 37-year-old man had been shot twice in both of his legs. He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

"If you have any information which may be relevant, or if you may have dashcam or other footage, contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1590 03/01/22.

"You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."