Condemnation after dead animal and rubbish dumped on rural Bushmills roadside

DAERA now investigating the incident

The dumping of a dead animal and fly-tipping on a rural road near Bushmills has been condemned by local politicians in the area.

Images from the roadside near the Co Antrim village show what appears to be an animal carcass dumped alongside discarded rubbish.

Sinn Fein councillor Cara McShane said the discovery was reported to her by residents in the rural area on Thursday morning.

She called it “shocking and horrific” and condemned those responsible, while confirming she has contacted the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to investigate.

DAERA confirmed on Thursday evening they are investigating the incident and reminded farmers of their responsibilities for the disposal of their fallen stock.

“This is a shocking and horrific discovery of a dead animal and a lot of rubbish dumped overnight,” Ms McShane said.

“People had contacted me early on Thursday morning and I have been able now to flag that up with Environnmental Services for investigation.

“The dumping of animals is vile. I would ask those responsible to desist, this is reckless and mindless and has the potential to transmit diseases to other animals and humans.

"The person or persons responsible must be brought to task over this. I would ask those responsible to desist, this is reckless and mindless.

“There are safe measures in place to dispose of fallen livestock primarily to protect people's health, with guidance easily accessible on DEARA's website for people who are unsure.”

Ulster Unionist Party councillor Darryl Wilson called it “utterly disgusting”.

“Our staff will unfortunately have to deal with this mess,” he said.

“They will thoroughly investigate what's been abandoned on the road to attempt to ascertain who was responsible.

“If they are successful, the culprit will face the most substantial fine we can hand out, and I am sure will have questions to answer to the PSNI for dumping dead farm animals on the roadside.”

In a response a DAERA Spokesperson said: “DAERA staff are investigating reports of animal carcasses being left in Bushmills.

“Farmers are responsible for the disposal of their fallen stock. The livestock industry has a great deal to gain from maintaining public confidence in its ability to dispose of its waste in a safe and sustainable manner.

“Where a carcass is dumped on private land, wherever possible the owner of the animal will be identified and held responsible. If ownership cannot be proven, responsibility for disposal rests with the landowner.

“The Local Authority has powers to take actions against fly-tipping and appropriate action may subsequently be taken against the owner of the carcass.

“Where a carcass is dumped elsewhere, including on public land or highways, and ownership of the carcass cannot be ascertained, responsibility for disposal rests with the local authority.”