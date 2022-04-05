Condemnation after Derry man shot twice in the legs while sleeping

A Londonderry shooting which left a man in his 30s hospitalised has been condemned by a local councillor.

Police said the shooting happened at a property in the Kildrum Gardens area of the city on Tuesday just after midnight.

They said three masked men entered the house and shot the victim once in each leg while he was sleeping in his bedroom.

Sinn Fein councillor Emma McGinley said: “I condemn the shooting of a man in Kildrum Gardens in Creggan on Monday night.

“There is no place for this type of activity and those responsible should get off the backs of the community.

“Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the police.”

PSNI Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: "He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

"A woman, who was also in the property at the time, was thankfully physically uninjured but has been left shaken by the incident.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area this morning and who witnessed this incident or may have CCTV or dashcam footage to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 6 of 05/04/22.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”