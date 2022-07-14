Condemnation after flag removed and set alight in Co Down

A flag hanging in a Co Down town to mark the Twelfth has been removed and burnt overnight.

The Ulster Banner had been displayed at the Aughlisnafin crossroads in Castlewellan before it was destroyed.

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Alan Lewis claimed an Irish tricolour had been put up in its place and said it came on the back of a number of incidents in the area.

He said the actions were “designed to raise tension and create division”.

The Slieve Croob politician said: “Overnight a flag at Aughlisnafin crossroads was removed, burnt and a tricolour put in its place.

“The Ulster Banner had been raised, just as it was every year to mark the annual 12 July celebrations. It has never been targeted before.

“In Dundrum, moments before the 11 July parade was due to start, a tricolour was erected along the route. Cool heads prevailed, and it was quickly removed by the person who had placed it.

“The week before the Eleventh, the Ballynahinch bonfire was prematurely burnt, an attack designed to rob the community of their celebrations.”

He added: “Those behind these actions need to reflect. Their actions are clearly designed to raise tension and divide communities, creating problems where there previously have been none.

“It is disappointing that some cannot live in harmony with their neighbours. Is this the shared future that we hear so much about?”

It comes after the PSNI confirmed they were investigating footage circulating online of two men setting fire to a Union flag and a Northern Ireland football flag.

The video clip shared around social media shows the two flags being set alight and on the video, someone can be heard shouting ‘Ooh aah up the ‘Ra’.

The footage appears to have been shot on the Falls Road in west Belfast.

Despite it being posted on 11 July, it is not clear exactly when the clip was filmed.