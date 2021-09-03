Condemnation after reports of ‘transphobic stickers’ being placed around Belfast

PSNI said it has been made aware of the matter

One of the stickers reported on Royal Avenue

Transphobic stickers have been placed in various parts of Belfast city centre in areas around Royal Avenue and within the Belfast City Hall grounds, an LGBT group has said.

The Rainbow Project said the stickers were put up beside one of their offices in Waring Street, with people reporting sightings of other stickers across the city.

They said they plan to report the incident to the PSNI as a targeted crime.

The PSNI said on Saturday it had been alerted to the matter and inquiries into incident are ongoing

Local politicians condemned the reports of the stickers including Belfast’s Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl who tweeted: “Despicable. Solidarity with our trans community.”

Lisnasharragh councillor Seamas de Faoite added: “Solidarity to anyone who have had to see these horrible stickers around our city. I spotted a few yesterday. It should concern all of us when small minded individuals seek to spread hate like this.”

While People Before Profit leader Gerry Carrol said: “What a scummy thing to do. Solidarity with all our Trans and non-binary community members.”

One of the stickers reported on Royal Avenue

In a statement The Rainbow Project said: “These transphobic stickers have been put up beside the old Rainbow Project building on Waring Street and we have been made aware of other stickers being placed around surrounding areas such as Royal Avenue and on Belfast City Hall grounds.

“We will be reporting this to the PSNI, as we believe this has been a targeted incident towards us an LGBTQIA organisation.

“The Rainbow Project are proud to fight against transphobia and stand up for trans rights here in NI.

“Over the last three-year period, we have seen a significant increase to both reporting of the LGBTQIA hate incidents to the Police Service of Northern Ireland - Homophobic 34% and Transphobic 11%.

"We are asking anyone who sees these stickers to report them to us or PSNI. There’s no place for transphobia in Belfast. It is vital that our Trans and non-binary citizens feel that our city is a safe and an inclusive place to be.”

In response, Chief Inspector Rosie Thompson said: “Police received a report yesterday [Friday] from a member of the public that stickers, perceived to be offensive, had been placed on walls in the Waring Street area of Belfast.”