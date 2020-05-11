Condemnation after ‘viable’ bombs found in Craigavon

Police at the scene of the security alert in the Pinebank area of Craigavon

Two bombs found in Craigavon yesterday could have had devastating consequences, police have said.

Fifteen residents were evacuated in Pinebank after a suspicious object was found in a garden.

Police and Army bomb disposal experts removed what were described as “viable devices” for further examination.

Inspector Adam Ruston said: “Families had to leave their homes, having their afternoon disrupted, while we worked to make the area safe.

“Most importantly, it’s fortunate that no-one was physically injured.

“The consequences of this could have been devastating.”