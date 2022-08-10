Condemnation after viable device recovered in west Belfast caused ‘significant disruption’

The area of Norglen Parade was closed and residents were evacuated from the street as police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene.

The area has since reopened and residents returned to their home.

Police said the recovered device has been taken away for further examination.

Local SDLP representative Paul Doherty said it was “lucky” the device did not cause serious harm or injury to nearby residents.

“I cannot understand what would motivate anyone to place a viable device in residential area where a large number of people live,” she said.

“I would urge anyone involved in these kinds of incidents to cease at once. This security alert led to residents having to evacuate their homes, during a very warm spell of weather and caused significant disruption to the local community who just want to go about their lives.

“Those behind this act need to think about the impact they are having on people. I received a number of calls last night from asylum seeker and refugee families who were frightened by what happened and the resulting large police operation in the area.

“I would urge anyone with any information in connection with this device to come forward to police and help them with their investigation. We need to see an end to these kind of incidents in our community before it has tragic consequences."

PSNI Inspector McCullough added: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police at on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1536 of 09/08/22, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."