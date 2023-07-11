Condemnation as PSNI officer left ‘unable to speak’ after being bitten and choked in Co Down

There has been widespread condemnation as a PSNI officer was left unable to speak after being assaulted, bitten and choked in Banbridge on Monday.

The male officer and his colleague were responding to reports of a fight involving two men in a take-away on Newry Street at around 11pm.

Upon arrival, as both men were spoken to separately, one of them lashed out and attacked the officer. He was kicked in the face and bitten on the shoulder during the incident and was also choked by the suspect, leaving him requiring hospital treatment.

When other officers arrived to provide assistance, they were also attacked - with one officer being head-butted and another bitten on the arm.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of offences including assault, assault on police, non-fatal strangulation and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in custody.

Chief Inspector Brendan Green said: “It is appalling that any police officer should be subjected to such brutality whilst simply doing their job. We are supporting them following this very difficult experience and providing the appropriate care and welfare support.”

He added: “This horrible incident just shows the often grim reality of what our officers on the ground are facing each and every day.

“While we come to work knowing we could be faced with difficult and dangerous situations, it is completely unacceptable that our officers should be physically assaulted, and such attacks will not be tolerated.”

Condemning the incident, the Policing Board said: “Assaults on our officers are unacceptable. Sending best wishes to the officer for a speedy recovery and to his colleagues for their service to the community.”

Alliance Upper Bann MLA Eóin Tennyson described the incident as a “shocking display of brutality”.

He added: “Nobody should ever be subject to this kind of abuse when simply trying to do their job, and what we’ve seen here is completely unacceptable.

“This sickening incident sadly serves as a stark reminder of the risks police officers face every day just going to work, and the behaviour of those responsible must be unreservedly condemned by all in society.

“My thoughts and solidarity are with the officers affected, their colleagues, and their families, and I wish them a speedy recovery.”