Condemnation over show of strength by dissidents in Fermanagh border area

Masked and armed men believed to be from the Continuity IRA have been pictured ‘patrolling’ roads in rural Fermanagh and firing shots in a cemetery. It is thought the photographs were taken in the Wattle Bridge area last weekend

Police are seeking information after images of masked Continuity IRA terrorists posing with guns in rural Fermanagh emerged.

The pictures were published in the Irish News and are thought to have been taken last weekend in the Wattle Bridge area near the border, where a bomb attack on police took place last summer.

First Minister Arlene Foster condemned the display, saying: "The people of Fermanagh do not want such thugs patrolling our roads."

Appealing for information yesterday, the PSNI said last night that police were aware of the incident. "However, no reports of suspicious behaviour in the area have been received at this time," it added.

Last August army bomb disposal officers and police had been in the area responding to reports that a device had been left there.

A hoax device was discovered, but a bomb exploded as the scene was being examined by soldiers and police officers.