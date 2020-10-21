Conditional discharge for dentist who failed to keep drugs register

Mr Jordan, of Knockmore Park in Bangor, Co Down, admitted failing to keep a controlled drugs register between January 2016 and March 2019

A Belfast dentist was "horrified" to discover he had failed to keep a controlled register of a drug he used to treat vulnerable patients, a court heard yesterday.

David Jordan received a 12-month conditional discharge for breaching the requirement to maintain a chronological sequence of entries for Fentanyl.

Belfast Magistrates' Court was told the 65-year-old is among a few dentists in Northern Ireland trained to carry out conscious sedation.

But records were not properly kept on up to 340 ampoules of Fentanyl Citrate used in the procedure at his practice on the Holywood Road.

His barrister described it as a sad case involving a dentist about to retire after a previously unblemished career.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2002 dentists are legally required to keep an accurate, up-to-date and chronological register, with entries including details on the strength and quantities of stock.

Supplies of Fentanyl were obtained from a Boots pharmacy under a private requisition system and held safely at the practice.

But a prosecution lawyer said: "The defendant didn't keep or maintain a controlled drug register in relation to all of the 340 ampoules."

He confirmed the case only related to how the Fentanyl was recorded, with no issues over its use.

District Judge George Conner heard it had been an oversight by a dentist who used conscious sedation to avoid subjecting patients with learning difficulties to a full general anaesthetic.

It was stressed that the dentist cooperated fully in the investigation, going through all medical notes and records to match up all Fentanyl in the practice and used to treat patients.

Mr Connor imposed a conditional discharge for 12 months.