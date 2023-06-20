Conditions on missing Titanic vessel would be harrowing, says ex-sub commander Steve Aiken

Former submarine commander Steve Aiken has said that the conditions inside the submersible that has gone missing on a voyage to the wreckage of the Titanic would be “harrowing”, adding that his thoughts and prayers are with those involved.

Search teams are racing against the clock to locate the vessel, which had five people on board and was lost around one hour and 15 minutes into its dive to the wreck site on Sunday.

The wreck of the Titanic is about 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

One of those on board is believed to be British businessman and explorer Hamish Harding, while another is reported to be Stockton Rush, the chief executive of OceanGate, the firm behind the dive.

As of Monday afternoon it was thought the crew had around four days’ worth of oxygen remaining.

Former Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken served with the Royal Navy for 32 years and commanded two nuclear-powered submarines.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, he said conditions inside the submersible would be extremely challenging.

“It would certainly be a very harrowing experience for those involved and my thoughts and prayers are with them,” he said.

“The submersible itself is a fairly basic vessel. It would be small and cramped and, at that depth, extremely dark. First of all, those on board would be trying to conserve their oxygen as much as possible, but it would also be extremely important to make sure the atmosphere is under control.

“If gases like carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide build up, they can be dangerous and [can] cloud someone’s judgement. I would imagine something has gone wrong with the electrics or power on board.

“On board, they might have what’s known as a DISSUB Bleeper, which could be activated if the submersible hits the bottom, and send out a distress signal that could be picked up. However, it’s unclear if they have one in the vessel.

“The procedure would be for those on board to bang on the side of the submersible every 15 minutes or half an hour, which could then be picked up. I’m hoping for a positive outcome in this case.”

One of those on board the ship that launched the submersible is Rory Golden, the first Irish diver to visit the wreckage of the Titanic, which sank on its maiden voyage after hitting an iceberg on April 15, 1912. More than 1,500 people died in the disaster.

A spokesperson for the Belfast Titanic Society said their thoughts are with those on board the vessel and their friends and family.

“We have been in touch with Rory Golden, to pass on our thoughts at this time, and we understand he is safe on board their ship atop,” the spokesperson added.

“Rory says he is well. They are concentrating on the rescue effort at international level and his communications are restricted due to keeping bandwidth open for the rescue efforts.”

OceanGate Expeditions said: “We are exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely. Our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families. We are working toward the safe return of the crew members.”