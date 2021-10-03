Conditions to trigger Article 16 ‘have been met’ says Brandon Lewis, as NI Secretary warns DUP not to collapse Stormont

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has said the conditions to trigger Article 16 within the NI Protocol have “been met”.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Sunday Politics Show, Mr Lewis said the government haven’t taken the decision in order to “work with the EU to get a sustainable long-term solution”.

The comments come after the Prime Minister said the protocol can “in principle” work and can be “fixed”.

“We are seeing people in their communities having real issues,” said Mr Lewis.

"We are very clear back in July, long before the conference started, we believe those conditions have been met. It does mean the EU need to come seriously to the table to have a proper conversation about how we get those core principles to work.”

Last month DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson warned he could collapse the Stormont Executive if the protocol is not scrapped.

The post-Brexit trading agreement is the means by which a hard border is avoided on the island of Ireland.

It sees Northern Ireland continue to follow certain EU rules on goods, and thus it creates a de facto sea border with GB, which has angered unionists.

The protocol has seen months of protests by loyalists who have demanded the government trigger Article 16.

Mr Lewis warned the public would be “unforgiving” to any party who collapsed power sharing as he refused to confirm if an early election would be called in the case the DUP walked away.

"I am hopeful that the DUP don’t do that. I am hopeful we get a resolution with the EU,” he added.

"Ultimately that is a decision the DUP will have to take. I think they have to be very, very open eyed to the fact we saw what happened in Northern ireland, the public’s reaction when Stormont collapsed and we had three years without devolved government.

"I don’t think the public want to see Stormont come down. I think the public would be very unforgiving to any party If somebody does decide to withdraw from Stormont.”

Meanwhile, senior European Commission figures are involved in “back channel” discussions in a bid to break the deadlock over the Northern Ireland protocol.

Leading Commission members have had discussions with people outside of political parties in an attempt to break the current impasse over the protocol, according to the Sunday Independent.

It comes as unionist leaders will gather at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Sunday in an attempt to make their case for scrapping the protocol to the Tory grassroots.

An inside source involved in the discussions told the newspaper the talks included encouraging unionists to “look more toward Dublin” for support in addressing their concerns.

“The protocol is here to stay and the unionist parties need to realise that,” the source said.

“Many of the concerns they have can be sorted out but unionists need to start looking more toward the Irish government to help them.

“The British government and Boris Johnson have shown they are not interested in helping unionism or addressing their concerns. The Commission wants to get the message across to unionists that they want to solve this problem.”

The leaders of the DUP, the Ulster Unionist Party and the TUV will appear on the same platform during the Conservative conference in a direct appeal to the Tory grassroots.

The leaders will also join fellow speakers David Trimble and Kate Hoey at an event in Manchester Art Gallery on Monday.

Baroness Hoey told the Daily Express newspaper the united front of unionists at the Tory conference “should send a really strong message to the Conservative leadership”.

“We’re stronger than ever; we’re more united than ever and we want to see some results soon... The only reason nothing has happened is because the Irish government and the European Union have seen this as an opportunity to try to get the whole of the United Kingdom under EU rules,” she said.

“And that’s not going to happen, so now the Irish government and the EU have to recognise that they have to be sensible about this.”