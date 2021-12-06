Condolences offered to family of young man killed in Larne crash

A man in his 20s died in Co Antrim yesterday morning following a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

The tragic incident occurred shortly before 10.30am in the Green Drive area of Larne’s Craigyhill estate.

Police said an investigation into the road traffic collision was under way after confirming the man’s death.

The PSNI, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) and the charity Air Ambulance NI attended the incident.

It is understood the victim died at the scene.

Green Drive was closed to pedestrians and motorists for most of the day as police carried out initial investigations.

A spokesman for the NIAS said it received a 999 call at 10.23am following a report of a road traffic collision.

“NIAS despatched a rapid response paramedic and two emergency crews to the scene,” added the spokesman.

“NIAS also tasked the charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew on board, to the incident. No patients were taken from the scene.”

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson, said it was “sad news” and passed on his sympathies to the family. DUP councillor Gregg McKeen also expressed his condolences.

Police have called for any witnesses or those with dashcam footage of the incident to call 101, quoting reference 704.