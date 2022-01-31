Condolences offered to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson following the death of his brother Andrew

DUP members and the public have offered their condolences to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson following the death of his brother Andrew.

Andrew Donaldson died peacefully at his home surrounded by all his family on January 30.

DUP leader, Jeffrey Donaldson, is the eldest in a family of five boys and three girls who grew up in the Mourne area in the south of County Down.

On behalf of the officers and branch members of Dromore District DUP, Chair Keith Parke said: “We wish to extend our sincere condolences to our branch member, Rt Hon Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP on the passing of his brother Andrew.

“We will certainly be remembering both him, his mother Annie, his siblings and the wider Donaldson family in prayer in the coming days.

“‘I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help.’ Psalm 121:1.”

Members of the public also said they were sorry for the Lagan Valley MP’s loss.

Andrew was the dearly loved son of Annie and the late Jim Donaldson, formerly of Ballinran.

Much loved brother of Jeffrey, Diane, James, Elaine, Kingsley, Julie – Anne and Glen, dear brother in law and uncle.

His funeral will take place on Tuesday at 1.30pm to Kilkeel Presbyterian Church.