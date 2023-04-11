Condolences offered to the families of Stakeknife’s victims after agent’s death

A Troubles’ victim has empathised with families who will not see justice for their loved ones following the death of Freddie Scappaticci.

Scappaticci, the informer known as Stakeknife, died in England where he had been living in witness protection since he fled Belfast when he was outed as a double agent.

Ann Travers, whose sister Mary was murdered by the IRA, said: “He has joined his fellow ‘nutting squad’ colleague Joe Haughey.

“For all the families that this person hurt, causing a lifetime of trauma, and who have yet again been robbed of any earthly justice, I’m so sorry.”

Catholic mother-of-three Caroline Moreland was tortured and killed by the IRA in July 1994 on suspicion of being an informer.

Ms Moreland’s family ended a six-year legal battle in 2022 after they were given assurances her case will feature in Operation Kenova — the probe examining activities of the state agent codenamed Stakeknife.

Despite an RUC investigation at the time, no-one has ever been charged or prosecuted in connection with her death.

It is alleged that Stakeknife was directly involved in her interrogation and shooting.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “Died in secret, buried in secret... let’s hope the evidence he brought forward doesn’t remain a secret.

“It’s time those who directed terrorism within PIRA leadership were held to account.”

Kenny Donaldson, of South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), a group formed to help innocent victims of terrorism in Northern Ireland said the name Scappaticci for those who weren’t impacted by his actions is a name which “denotes mystique and almost sick intrigue”.

However, for those whose families were murdered as a consequence of his alleged involvement as kingpin of the IRA’s nutting squad, the name means something very different, the SEFF Director of Services said.

“It is highly regrettable that the report conducted into his alleged activities as Stakeknife has not been published whilst he was alive and for families involved, many will have very difficult feelings to navigate through over the coming period.

“It has been said by many well-placed sources that the Provisionals were infiltrated to its’ highest level with well-placed informants and it is understood that a considerable number of the files before the PPS contain allegations of serious criminal-based activity by Provisional IRA terrorists.”

Mr Donaldson continued: “Our thoughts this evening are with those innocents whose loved ones were callously kidnapped, tortured and murdered by the Provisional IRA’s nutting squad as well as wider crimes alleged to have been committed by Freddie Scappaticci.”