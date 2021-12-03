Confiscation order of more than £175,000 granted against Co Down man for illegal waste disposal

A Co Down man has had a confiscation order of more than £175,000 issued against him by Newry Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to the illegal disposal of controlled waste.

In February 2020, Mr James Morgan of Benagh Road in Newry pleaded guilty to keeping controlled waste in a manner likely to cause pollution and disposing of controlled waste contrary to the Waste and Contaminated Land (Northern Ireland) Order 1997.

The confiscation order issued was £177,123.53 and equated to the criminal benefit generated by the 38-year-old's illegal disposal of waste at a site on the Benagh Road in Mayobridge, Newry.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairssaid officers from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency investigated the site owned by Mr Morgan in 2016 and 2018.

“At the site officers observed a large in-fill area consisting of; plastic controlled waste along with construction and demolition controlled waste. The site did not have a waste management license nor did it have planning approval,” they said.

Mr. Morgan was given three months to pay the confiscation order with a default term set at two years imprisonment in the event of non-payment.

In addition, he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment (suspended for two years) on all three counts listed in the indictment.