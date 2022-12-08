Conjoined Co Antrim twins pair are ‘doing great’ following return to Northern Ireland

Parents Hannah and Dan with Annabelle and Isabelle Bateson Credit: ITV's This Morning

A Co Antrim family has revealed their conjoined twins are “finding their personalities” and “doing great”, a week on from returning back to Northern Ireland following surgery.

Annabelle and Isabelle Bateson were born together to parents Hannah and Dan back in May and were joined from the chest to the pelvis and shared a liver, bladder and bowel, one shared fused leg and one leg each.

The family have been sharing regular updates on their social media account of the twins’ journey.

Speaking to ITV’s This Morning on Thursday, Hannah and Dan said life has “sort of started now”.

“We'd been in limbo for so long waiting for the surgery to happen and now that possibly the hardest time of our lives hopefully is over and done with, we can sort of start living now and get back to - well - what's going to be our normal I suppose,” said Hannah.

Speaking about the surgery she added: “The longest day of our lives I think is the only way to describe it.

"We expected it to be long but quite how long? No.

"Even 18 hours sounds like such a long time but it felt like much, much longer."

Last month dad Dan shared a photo of Annabelle and Isabelle ahead of their long awaited return to Northern Ireland from London.

The news was greeted with joy by hundreds of followers of the family on social media, with the update liked by more than 3,000 people.

A crowdfunding campaign set up for the family has also so far raised over £22,000, after the story of the twins captured the public’s hearts.

Speaking about how things are now, Hannah and Dan told ITV’s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning that life is "amazing”.

“They are great it has really taken until the last few weeks for them really to get back to themselves it was a long journey,” Hannah added.

“There was no preparing for it. They are really finding their personalities again. I think we are going to have a very noisy busy household.

"Dan talks about their ignorance carrying them through, I say determination.

"They've had to be such strong characters to bring them through what they've been through. I just think there's no underestimating quite what they did go through.

"We sort of said, bar their head and their arms, every part of their body was operated on and for such tiny little girls, that's just unimaginable."

Dan added: "Looking back on it, what they've been through and how they got through it and all, it's amazing."

Conjoined twins are extremely rare and only occur on average once in every 250,000 births.

It is estimated that about 70% of conjoined twins born are likely to be female.

Tragically, about 40% of all conjoined twins are stillborn.