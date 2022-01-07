Connor Marron: Requiem Mass to be held on Tuesday for London rail death teen

A Co Antrim man who died in a rail accident in London on Monday is to be laid to rest at a service near his Ahoghill home on Tuesday morning.

Connor Marron (19) is believed to have been visiting the city with friends to attend the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace when the tragic accident took place.

He was described as a multi-talented sportsman, having had success in Gaelic football, snooker, pool and soccer in his youth.

Connor was under-16 Northern Ireland snooker champion at just 12, and was well-known at Red’s Sports Lounge in Ballymena.

Requiem Mass for the popular teenager will take place at St Mary’s Church Portglenone at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Aughnahoy Cemetery.

A funeral notice said the man’s wake would begin from Sunday at 8pm, with numbers limited as a result of the current pandemic requirements.

Since his death, tributes have flooded in for the second-year Ulster University student.

Roger Casements GAC secretary Martin Kearney told the Belfast Telegraph the club and community was “devastated” for Connor’s father, mother Sharon, sister Caoimhe and the wide family circle.

“Connor grew up around our club, never very far away from his father, especially when he was chairperson, coach or manager,” Mr Kearney said.

“He walked in the shadow of his father and was always on first name terms with everyone associated with our club.

“He enjoyed great success as a player and team captain through the juvenile ranks of both Sean Stinsons and Casements.

“In 2015 he captained the Sean Stinson’s Óg Sport team, which competed in the All-Ireland series in Donegal.

“In 2020 he played both at U20 and reserve levels, a leg injury bringing his season to a close.

“There is little doubt that he would have risen to the ranks of a senior player for Casements in a short time.

“He was a multi-talented sportsman, enjoying particular success in snooker.”

A funeral notice for Mr Marron said he was the beloved son of Fergal and Sharon and much loved brother of Caoimhe, loving grandson of Bernie and Margaret Marron and the late Peter and Kay Doherty and devoted boyfriend of Eva.

It added: “Deeply regretted by his sorrowing father, mother, sister, grandparents, girlfriend and all his family and friends who loved him so much. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.”