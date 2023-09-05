Conor Browne: Two men charged in connection with murder of Co Tyrone dad

Two men have been charged in relation to the murder of Conor Browne in Castlederg at the weekend.

Both men, aged 27 and 28, are charged with murder. The 28-year-old is further charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indicatable offence.

They are expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (September 6).

Two other men, aged 28 and 31, have been released following questioning and a file will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.

A candlelit vigil is to be held in the Co Tyrone town where father-of-one Conor Browne was murdered at the weekend.

The 28-year-old died in hospital two days after being stabbed outside a pub in the Main Street of Castlederg in in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The ‘Vigil of Remembrance’ will take place in The Diamond area of the town at 8pm on Wednesday, September 6.

Organisers Darkness Into Light have said Conor’s killing has left a “dark cloud” hanging over the community.

"Our town of Castlederg was sent into a sense of shock, disbelief, anger and sorrow over the last few days,” they said.

"Conor was a much loved father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and a brilliant friend to so many people. His death has affected everyone who had the pleasure of knowing this great fella and it has affected people whom never had the privilege of meeting him.

"We as a community want to show our support and solidarity to Conor’s immediate family and to the Browne and Collins family circle. We want to let the people know that all the good work that has been done in our town is not going to be undone by this vile act.

“We invite everyone near and far to join us to remember this very special young man whom has had his life cut short. We ask you to keep Conor’s family and friends in your prayers.”