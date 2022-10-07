Conor Burns insists he will cooperate with investigation after sacking from government

Former NIO minister Conor Burns has said he will “fully cooperate” with a Conservative Party investigation after he was dismissed from government following a complaint of serious misconduct.

Mr Burns said in a statement on social media: “I hope the party will be as quick to conduct their enquiry as they were to rush to judgement.”

On Friday afternoon, a Conservative spokesperson confirmed Mr Burns had been asked to leave government “with immediate effect” by the Prime Minister Liz Truss following a complaint of serious misconduct.

"The Prime Minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behaviour – as the public rightly expects."

Mr Burns was earlier reported by the Sun to have had the whip suspended as a probe into his behaviour at this week’s Conservative Party conference gets underway.

Posting on Twitter, Mr Burns said: “Earlier I received a call from the Chief Whip Wendy Morton. Ms Morton informed me that a complaint had been received about me and she had passed it to Conservative Campaign Headquarters to investigate. I was not given any information about the complaint nor was I asked to provide any information.

"On the basis of this complaint Ms Morton told me that the Whip was being withdrawn and that I was standing down as Trade Minister. I will fully cooperate with the Party's enquiry and look forward to clearing my name,” he said.

Mr Burns was born in Belfast before his family moved to Hertfordshire at a very young age where he went to school.

He has represented the constituency of Bournemouth West since 2010 and was a close ally of Boris Johnson.

Details of the alleged incident at the Conservative Party annual conference which began in Birmingham last Sunday and ended on Wednesday are still unclear.

In May 2020 the MP resigned as trade minister after a Commons investigation found he tried to "intimidate a member of the public" over a financial dispute with his father.

Mr Burns was found to have breached the code of conduct for MPs.

Downing Street confirmed he had stood down from the Department of International Trade after the Commons standards committee recommended he should be suspended from Parliament for seven days.

It said he had used his position as an MP to "attempt to intimidate" a member of the public into doing as he wished over a financial dispute involving his father.

The dispute related to private family interests and he "persisted in making veiled threats" to use parliamentary privilege to "further his family's interests" during the course of the investigation, the committee said.