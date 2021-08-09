Conor Devine (30) named as Glenshane Pass road crash victim

Police at the scene after a man died in a crash on the Glenshane Pass

Police have named the man who died in a two-vehicle road collision on the Glenshane pass on Monday as Conor Devine.

The 30-year-old was from Park in Co Londonderry.

PSNI Inspector Colin Shaw explained the collision was reported to police at 5.20am.

Mr Devine was driving a silver-coloured Volvo when it collided with a tanker lorry between Dungiven and Maghera.

Emergency services attended the scene where Mr Devine was sadly pronounced dead. The driver of the tanker lorry was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

The Glenshane Road reopened to traffic on Monday evening.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam or who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call officers on 101, quoting reference 233 of 09/08/21,” said Inspector Shaw

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald expressed her condolences to Mr Devine’s loved ones.

“The local community was saddened to hear of the death of a man in a collision on the Glenshane Road,” she said.

“Any death on our roads is one too many and leaves a family and a circle of friends in grief.

“My thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the man who lost his life in this collision.”

The MLA added: “I would appeal to anyone with information on what happened or dashcam footage to bring it forward to the PSNI.”