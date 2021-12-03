Conor McGregor calls on Republic of Ireland to leave EU after Covid restrictions are tightened

Irish UFC star Conor McGregor has weighed into the political ring saying the Republic of Ireland should “talk leaving the European Union”.

The Dublin-born fighter posted the tweet following the news coronavirus restrictions are to be tightened in the Republic in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

McGregor posted a series of social media posts referencing the changing rules, which will see nightclubs shut and restrictions on indoor hospitality from December 7 until January 9.

The fighter hit out at authorities in the Republic of Ireland and EU to his 9 million Twitter followers, before adding: “It is time to talk Ireland leaving the European Union.”

McGregor has recently returned to Ireland to recover from a broken leg sustained during his UFC 264 bout against Dustin Poirier.

The tweet by the former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion has been liked more than 12,000 times on the social media platform so far.

In an address on Friday evening Taoiseach Micheal Martin said Ireland will reintroduce some Covid-19 restrictions for the Christmas period, following “very stark” advice from health officials.

In a national address on Friday, Mr Martin said: “The risks associated with proceeding into the Christmas period without some restrictions to reduce the volume of social contacts is just too high.”

Among the measures taking effect from next Tuesday are the closure of nightclubs and strict social distancing requirements for bars and restaurants.

The rules will see the hospitality sector largely revert to the situation before October 22, with a maximum of six adults per table and no multiple table bookings.

Earlier, the Government was warned that the number of Covid-19 cases could surge to 15,000 a day after Christmas if the Omicron variant becomes dominant.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said that the new variant could drive up cases during increased social activity over the Christmas period.

In a letter to Government, Nphet said that greater socialising combined with the impact of Omicron could pose a “very real but as yet unquantifiable risk” to the management of Covid-19 over the coming weeks.