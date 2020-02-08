Conor Murphy among mourners at funeral of Francie Brolly in Dungiven

Press Eye - Francie Brolly Funeral - St Patricks Church - Dungiven - 8th February 2020 The funeral of Former MLA Francie Brolly in Dungiven at St patricks Church. The well- known politician and singer died suddenly at his home.

Press Eye - Francie Brolly Funeral - St Patricks Church - Dungiven - 8th February 2020 The funeral of Former MLA Francie Brolly in Dungiven at St patricks Church. The well- known politician and singer died suddenly at his home. Fracnie Brolly's wife Anne and family.

Press Eye - Francie Brolly Funeral - St Patricks Church - Dungiven - 8th February 2020 The funeral of Former MLA Francie Brolly in Dungiven at St patricks Church. The well- known politician and singer died suddenly at his home. Fracnie Brolly's family carry the coffin into St Patricks Church.

Press Eye - Francie Brolly Funeral - St Patricks Church - Dungiven - 8th February 2020 The funeral of Former MLA Francie Brolly in Dungiven at St patricks Church. The well- known politician and singer died suddenly at his home. Fracnie Brolly's wife Anne and family.

Press Eye - Francie Brolly Funeral - St Patricks Church - Dungiven - 8th February 2020 The funeral of Former MLA Francie Brolly in Dungiven at St patricks Church. The well- known politician and singer died suddenly at his home. Alban Mc Guinness

Press Eye - Francie Brolly Funeral - St Patricks Church - Dungiven - 8th February 2020 The funeral of Former MLA Francie Brolly in Dungiven at St patricks Church. The well- known politician and singer died suddenly at his home. Fracnie Brolly's wife Anne and family.

Press Eye - Francie Brolly Funeral - St Patricks Church - Dungiven - 8th February 2020 The funeral of Former MLA Francie Brolly in Dungiven at St patricks Church. The well- known politician and singer died suddenly at his home.

Press Eye - Francie Brolly Funeral - St Patricks Church - Dungiven - 8th February 2020 The funeral of Former MLA Francie Brolly in Dungiven at St patricks Church. The well- known politician and singer died suddenly at his home.

Press Eye - Francie Brolly Funeral - St Patricks Church - Dungiven - 8th February 2020 The funeral of Former MLA Francie Brolly in Dungiven at St patricks Church. The well- known politician and singer died suddenly at his home. The funeral arrives at St Patricks Church.

The funeral of Former MLA Francie Brolly in Dungiven at St Patricks Church. The well- known politician and singer died suddenly at his home. Press Eye.

The funeral of former Sinn Fein MLA Francie Brolly has taken place in Dungiven.

Mr Brolly, father of GAA pundit Joe Brolly, was laid to rest on Saturday at St Patrick's Church.

Mr Brolly passed away unexpectedly at his home in Dungiven on Wednesday.

Among the mourners was Finance Minister Conor Murphy, who was pictured for the first time after issuing an apology to the family of Paul Quinn for branding him a "criminal" in the wake of his murder by an IRA gang in 2007.

Sinn Feinn's Conor Murphy was present at the funeral.

Mr Brolly, who was an Irish language activist, spent most of his political life as a member of Sinn Fein, serving on Limavady Borough Council before taking a seat at Stormont from 2003 to 2010, where he was the party's spokesman on Culture, Arts and Leisure.

In 2018 he broke away from Sinn Fein in 2018 in protest against the party's pro-abortion policies and joined his wife Anne, who left Sinn Fein two years earlier, in a new conservative republican party, Aontu.

Mr Brolly was a former teacher, a musician and songwriter.