Conor Murphy presses Chancellor for multi-year budgeting and pandemic financial recovery

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has joined his colleagues in Scotland and Wales in writing to the Chancellor of the Exchequer calling for an urgent meeting with him to discuss a range of issues, including multi-year budgeting and financial recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following discussions at the Covid Recovery Summit, the three Finance Ministers are urging the Chancellor to have meaningful discussions around managing volatility around in-year budgets, the Barnett guarantee, the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, the UK Spending Review and Levelling Up of the economy.

Mr Murphy said the British Government’s Spending Review is of crucial importance to the Executive.

"It is essential that the British Government delivers a multi-year budget as this will enable the Executive to strategically plan the delivery of public services,” he added.

“It is also important that the Spending Review delivers a good budget outcome. We need to rebuild public services and the economy after the damage caused by Covid-19. This can only be done through an investment led approach to recovery.

“I look forward to a constructive engagement with the Chancellor and my counterparts in Scotland and Wales on these issues."