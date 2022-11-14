Conor Murphy: Problems facing Northern Ireland will not be solved by austerity budget

Former Finance Minister Conor Murphy has warned that growing financial pressures facing Northern Ireland households will be exacerbated by a austerity measures in the Autumn Statement.

On Monday Royal College of Nursing Director in Northern Ireland Rita Devlin said the health system is “broken” in Northern Ireland.

She was commenting after Antrim Area Hospital closed its emergency department to patients over the weekend after declaring a ‘major incident’.

Ms Devlin and Northern Health Trust Chief Executive Jennifer Welsh both indicated that “extreme pressures” in all trust areas mean there is a risk of similar incidents.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, Mr Murphy said it is “very worrying” situation and points to a “tough” winter ahead.

A billion pounds was available in the budget to allow for staff recruitment and planning over a three year period but the UK Government will now announce an austerity budget.

One party has prevented the Executive from responding to current challenges, Mr Murphy said, the DUP.

Urging the DUP to get back around the table, Mr Murphy told the BBC: “The problems we’re facing will not be resolved by Ministers in London, who have an approach which is austerity-based, they will be resolved by us trying to do what we can by the people we collectively represent.”

In terms of the Autumn budget, the Sinn Fein MLA said the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt should be looking to tax big corporations rather than placing the burden ordinary people struggling with the cost of living crisis.

“I fear when they’re talking about £35billion worth of cuts, of austerity across public services, then that amounts to over £100m of cuts here for public services that are already on their knees.

“I think that is a backward step, if we’re going to invest in public services we need more support; if we’re going to invest in reaching targets around net zero then we need more investment in those areas that will produce that,” Mr Murphy said.

It has been reported that the Chancellor plans up to £35billion in spending cuts.

Rishi Sunak has said he will be “delivering on the expectations” of the financial markets in his Autumn budget or risk being punished again.

The Prime Minister said Mr Hunt will unveil measures on Thursday that will “put our public finances on a sustainable trajectory”, after their predecessors’ £45 billion tax-cutting bonanza unleashed market turmoil.

The autumn statement is expected to include painful public spending cuts and tax hikes to plug the massive black hole in finances.

Mr Hunt earlier warned everyone will need to pay “a bit more tax” and that “sacrifices” are required across the board to get the economy back on track.

But the planned tax hikes have drawn criticism from some quarters of the Tory party, with former levelling up secretary Simon Clarke calling for the books to be balanced through spending cuts instead.

Ex-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, whose disastrous mini-budget economists believe may have cost the country as much as £30 billion, said economic growth would not stem from “putting up our taxes”.

The Prime Minister said he was “cognisant” of the dire economic situation the country is facing, after gross domestic product – the measure of national income known as GDP – contracted by 0.2% between July and September, possibly marking the start of a recession.

He added: “So you would expect us to make sure that we are also cognisant of that, supporting the most vulnerable – as the Chancellor has said that we will do – but crucially, delivering on the expectations of international markets especially, to make sure that our fiscal position is on a more sustainable trajectory.”

Asked whether the budget would spell years of pain for people, Mr Sunak said: “The Chancellor has also said that part of our job is not just to bring stability back to the system, which we will do but it’s also to lay the foundations for the economy to recover and grow…

“That’s how we’re going to be able to cut people’s taxes over time and support public services.

“And you’ll hear that side of the equation from the Chancellor as well.”

The DUP has been contacted for comment.