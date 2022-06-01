Conor Murphy seeks clarity on how Treasury intends to deliver energy discount in Northern Ireland without Executive

The Government must set out how it intends to deliver on its commitment to getting a £400 energy discount into the hands of householders in Northern Ireland despite the lack of an Executive at Stormont, an MLA has said.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy had said said the lack of an Executive would pose challenges to introducing the discount in Northern Ireland to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

The Department of Finance (DoF) said on Monday that Mr Murphy “is committed to working with the Treasury to ensure the Energy Bills Support Scheme will provide assistance to citizens here given the absence of an Executive. Dialogue between the Department of Finance and the Treasury is ongoing.”

The SDLP and Sinn Fein had indicated emergency legislation at Stormont would be necessary to get the measure in place.

But writing in Tuesday’s News Letter, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke MP said the Government is “urgently working” to ensure the money — or what he described as “the equivalent” — can be issued to people in Northern Ireland.

“I want to reassure the people of Northern Ireland that you will receive your share of additional support, despite the absence of an Executive in Stormont,” he said.

He said that “every single household in Great Britain will get £400 of support with their energy bills through an expansion of the Energy Bills Support Scheme, and we are urgently working to ensure that the people of NI receive the equivalent of this as soon as possible.”

“In total, this means that the most vulnerable households in Northern Ireland will receive around £1,000 of extra support this year,” he added.

It comes following the announcement by the Chancellor last week that millions of households across the UK would receive additional financial support to help with rising energy bills, including a one-off £650 payment to those on low-income or social security and a £400 energy bill discount in October.

East Belfast Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen met with the Utility Regulator John French on Monday to discuss the ongoing cost of energy crisis.

He said that “across Northern Ireland we have tens of thousands struggling with the almost daily increases in the cost of living which is having a detrimental impact on them and their families”.

“They deserve a functioning Executive that can deliver a safety net to help them through the worst of these soaring increases,” he continued.

He said Westminster “must urgently set out how they intend to ensure that Northern Ireland residents will benefit from the £400 energy bills support scheme”.

“Energy companies also have a duty to do all they can to support customers. Therefore, I would call on them to step forward and provide meaningful support,” he added.

DUP East Antrim MP and Treasury spokesman Sammy Wilson said yesterday that “there is plenty of time for the Government to get the arrangements in place to ensure people get the help they need” in Northern Ireland.

He accused other parties of trying “to manufacture a crisis over this matter by threatening that NI would not get the energy support payment.”

He added: “It was the DUP that proposed the money be delivered in the most effective way through Westminster. Despite the doom-mongering of the pro-protocol parties, we will stick to our promise that until the Protocol is resolved an Executive will not be formed but at the same time, we will use our influence to address the real challenges faced by families.”