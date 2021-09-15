Consent: NI young people could get Covid vaccine against parents’ wishes, says senior medic

Children in Northern Ireland may be able to overrule their parents and get the Covid-19 vaccine against their wishes, a senior medic has said.

Dr Naresh Chada, deputy chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said some children may be able to get the Covid-19 vaccine without parental consent.

However, he stressed that officials are keen that there will be “sufficient discussion” between children and those with parental responsibility to ensure this doesn’t happen.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Robin Swann gave the green light to the roll out of the Covid-19 vaccine to all children aged between 12 and 15.

The programme, which is expected to begin in a matter of weeks, will see children in the age cohort offered one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

It follows a recommendation by Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Michael McBride, that the move will help to reduce the number of children missing school.

Sir Michael said it is essential to take every step possible to limit any further disruption to school attendance to reduce mental ill health and improve life-long health outcomes of children across Northern Ireland.

In the last week, 3,948 school age children have been diagnosed with Covid-19, with many more identified as close contacts.

Speaking on Wednesday, Dr Naresh said officials cannot predict the impact that vaccination of 12 to 15 year-olds will have on school attendance.

“I think when it comes to this particular group, this is going to be completely different territory for us, it is completely new territory. So what we actually really want to do is make sure that people — particularly those with parental responsibility in conjunction with the children and young people that are getting it — are fully informed about what they are doing and that they are comfortable with it,” he said.

“We don’t want anyone in that age group, in any shape or form, to feel stigmatised for not getting the vaccination. I think it’s an individual decision between children and their families and parents for discussion.

“In terms of when it comes to schools generally and trying to keep them safe and secure environments, there are so many different aspects to that so this shouldn’t be considered to be a panacea or a magic bullet for reducing transmission in schools. I think the impact of it is really very difficult to predict just at the minute.

“We think it will have some impact on transmission in schools, but I think we wouldn’t be able to say exactly what because I think the other thing is just going to be around uptake in that group.

“Again, this isn’t a competition about getting a high uptake, this is much more about making sure the group of 12 to 15 year-olds who are otherwise healthy are able to come to a decision to have the vaccination in conjunction with those with parental responsibility.

“We think it will be part of a number of measures that will have some impact in schools but I think the main thing is that children have the confidence to be able to attend school and have the least disruption possible because I think that’s what we’re really looking for as we go into the autumn.”

On the issue of consent, Dr Naresh continued: “I think we’re all aware that obviously those over the age of 16 can consent themselves, but this is a group where 12 to 15 year-olds are presumed to not automatically be legally competent to make decisions about their healthcare.

“Having said that, we work along the lines of Gillick competence, which states those under 16 will be competent to give consent to a particular intervention if they have sufficient understanding and intelligence to understand fully what is proposed.

“So, on rare occasions things may fall into that category. But generally we would hope that with sufficient discussion they will be able to reach a decision where there isn’t necessarily that conflict between the young person and those giving the consent on their behalf.”