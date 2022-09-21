Conservative MP from Ballymena swears allegiance to King in Ulster Scots

A Ballymena-born Conservative MP has sworn his allegiance to King Charles III in Ulster Scots.

An MP for Bolton North East, Mark Logan shared a video of his swearing-in on Twitter.

He said: “Houldin the Irish Gaeilge Bible, speakin thon Ulster Scots, representing the great people of Bolton, admiring our United Kingdom #uk #parliament #houseofcommons #languages some say #dialect #family.”

When a Twitter user questioned whether it was a dialect or language, Mr Logan replied: “Let the debate commence.”

It’s not known when any MPs from Northern Ireland also chose to speak in Ulster Scots when they were sworn in.

Among Cabinet ministers to pledge themselves to the King, Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland later took his oath twice – once in English and once in Welsh.

Also known as Ulster Scotch and Ullans, Ulster Scots is the dialect of Scots spoken in parts of Ulster in Northern Ireland.

It is generally considered a dialect or group of dialects of Scots, although groups such as the Ulster-Scots Language Society and Ulster-Scots Academy consider it a language in its own right.

Queen’s University Belfast Law graduate, Mr Logan, was elected as Member of Parliament for Bolton North East in 2019.

He later said his “single priority” not long after taking up office was steering Bolton North East through Covid-19.

The Antrim man says he is “fully committed” to bringing more police to the streets of Bolton, as well as backing more funding for the NHS, and a significant money boost to schools across the constituency.

Underpinning all of these crucial investments, he believes the economy must be grown by inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs and also by attracting more foreign investment into Bolton.

Mr Logan said he is not a career politician having worked in business before and after serving the UK in the Foreign Office.

He was a senior executive in a multinational company, and was most recently a Senior Director in a management consultancy.

He believes too many people in parliament have worked in the “political and London bubble for too long”, and thus are detached from the realities of life in modern Britain.