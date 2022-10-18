Construction contractors fined £1,000 for health and safety failings following death of fellow contractor

Two self-employed construction contractors have been prosecuted and fined for breaches of healthy and safety laws, following the death of another contractor who fell from a height while working.

James (Gary) Wadsworth from Lisburn and Paul McMullan from Dundrod, were sentenced in relation to the death in 2020 of James (Jim) Carlisle, a 58-year-old, self-employed contractor who fell to his death during a re-roofing project.

Both of the accused had earlier pleaded guilty to the charges and were sentenced at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Mr Wadsworth and Mr McMullan were each fined £1,000 in relation to health and safety failings, after both breached Article 5(2) of the Health and Safety at Work (Northern Ireland) Order 1978.

Read more NI Council considering scrapping books of condolences in effort to cut costs

Lee Dougan, an inspector with The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI)’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Falls from height remain one of the most common causes of work-related deaths within the construction sector.

“All employers, including self-employed contractors, have a legal responsibility to plan and organise work to ensure it can be carried out safely. If work at height cannot be avoided, a safe means of access must be provided such as mobile elevated work platforms or suitably constructed scaffolding.”

The HSENI investigation established that all three men were working on the replacement of a shed roof at a farm in Hillsborough on September 1, 2020.

Read more NI council plans to provide warm space to combat loneliness

During the construction work, Mr Carlisle fell approximately 4.4 metres from an unguarded platform and tragically died at the scene.

The platform consisted of three timber planks spanning an internal shed wall and a cage supported by a telescopic handler.

There were no control measures in place to prevent falls from height during the construction work and the method of work employed was inherently unsafe.

Immediately following the incident, a health and safety inspector attended the scene and served enforcement notices prohibiting any further work at height activities from taking place until appropriate safety measures were put in place.

Further advice on working at height can be found on the HSENI website at https://www.hseni.gov.uk/articles/working-height