Construction of new social housing 30% above target

Progress: Deirdre Hargey said social housing targets were now being exceeded

Work began on almost 2,500 social homes last year - exceeding the target by nearly 30%, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has said.

During the same period 1,318 social housing properties were completed, beating the target of 1,200.

The news came just days after it was revealed it could take around 20 years to address the waiting list for homes at the current speed new social housing is being built.

Ms Hargey also revealed she had secured a bigger budget for new social housing, with £162m being made available for 2021/22 - an increase of £26m from 2020/21.

"While the statistics are important, each one of those houses represents a home for those who are on our social housing waiting list, many of who will have been waiting for some time," the minister said.

"The homes will meet the needs of many across our society, including the elderly, those with disabilities, young people and families."

Social housing is constructed by housing associations, with tenants coming from waiting lists maintained by the Housing Executive.

Housing Executive chief executive Grania Long welcomed the announcement by the Communities Minister.

But she warned demand for social housing was continuing to increase.

"Despite sustained and continued investment in social and affordable housing, supply is not keeping pace with demand, and this impacts profoundly on the life chances of many households," she said.

"On the positive side, investment in housing has a much needed multiplier effect, creating jobs and driving economic growth.

"As we move out of the Covid pandemic we will ensure that housing plays its part in the economic recovery."

Ben Collins, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations, said: "That housing associations have managed to exceed the new start target in such a manner during the pandemic, with all the additional pressure it brought, is testament to the exceptional commitment to providing first class new homes right across Northern Ireland to help those in housing stress."