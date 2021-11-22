Consultation launched on ‘Charlotte’s law’ to change rules on locating victims’ remains

The Justice Minister Naomi Long has launched a consultation on changing the law surrounding the location of victims’ remains.

Known as ‘Charlotte’s Law’ it would involve a review of existing legislation to encourage disclosure of information in the disclosure of victim’s remains in ‘no body’ cases.

The campaign was inspired by the family of murder victim Charlotte Murray who went missing in 2012.

Her fiancee Johnny Miller was convicted of her killing in 2019 but has refused to disclose the whereabouts of her body.

The family of Lisa Dorrian, who went missing from a campsite in Ballyhalbert in 2005 and has never been recovered, has also supported the Murray family in their campaign.

A review by the Justice Department examined the need for legislation similar to ‘Helen’s Law’ introduced in England and Wales.

This said that parole officers would need to consider whether or not a prisoner had been forthcoming with information about a missing person.

The Northern Ireland adaptation would go further, calling for such changes at multiple stages including making a suspect aware of the consequences of non-disclosure at the investigation stage.

Speaking today in the Assembly, Ms Long: “I want to pay tribute to the Murray and the Dorrian families. I have been struck by the dignity and patience they have shown throughout my Department’s review and, having met with them on several occasions, I want to express my gratitude for their ongoing engagement."

She added: “Their input helped shape the recommendations and gave me a better understanding of the issues and concerns we need to address.

“I hope my statement today will open the conversation again and provide further opportunities for the families to appeal to anyone who has any information to help locate the remains of their loved ones to come forward.”

The consultation, which will go live the week commencing November 29, will provide a summary of the Charlotte’s Law review decisions and seek views on those proposed measures would require legislation for their implementation.

It will be accessible via the nidirect website, citizenspace as well as the Department of Justice website and will run for a period of ten weeks.