Consultation launched on strategy to end violence against women

A public consultation has been launched on a new framework aimed at ending violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland.

The strategic framework has been developed by representatives from across government and society.

The strategy focuses on delivering solutions to address the root causes of violence against women and girls – and has an emphasis on prevention and early intervention with a view to effecting behavioural and attitudinal change.

Police statistics show that between 2017 and 2021, 34 women and girls were killed by men across Northern Ireland.

Jayne Brady, head of NI Civil Service, said: “Violence of all kinds against women and girls is a problem that is hidden in plain sight.

“Every day we see how it is affecting the lives of women and girls, wherever they learn, live, work and socialise.

“It is a deep-rooted problem, and something needs to be done about it urgently.

“This is why I am encouraging everyone to give us their views on this framework.”

The strategic framework and foundational action plan were developed in a co-design process with over 50 people from different backgrounds and perspectives across Northern Ireland.

Sarah Mason, Women’s Aid Federation NI, said: “This is a good day for Northern Ireland with the launch of this public consultation starting us all on the journey to make women and girls safer in our society.

“Women and girls deserve to live free from gender-based violence and we encourage all sectors of society to get involved with the consultation process to make a real and meaningful difference in our communities.”

Elaine Crory, Women’s Resource and Development Agency (WRDA), said: “This consultation is an opportunity to influence a strategy that, over seven years, can really help us turn the corner together, and what comes out of it will change lives.”

The consultation runs from July 4 to October 3.