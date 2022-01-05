Consultation on minimum alcohol pricing in NI to be released in ‘early 2022’

Plans: The move would see a minimum price set per unit (8mg or 10ml) of alcohol here

The findings of a consultation on minimum pricing for alcohol in Northern Ireland are expected to be released in early 2022.

It comes as the retail value of alcohol in some supermarkets in the Republic of Ireland have more than doubled as new minimum pricing laws come into force there on Tuesday.

All alcohol in the south now has a minimum price based on the number of grams of alcohol, with one gram costing a minimum of 10c (8.5p).

It means some brands of spirits will cost several euro extra, while boxes of beer sold at promotional prices of around €20 (£16.80) will double in price.

Opponents have said it will drive consumers to Northern Ireland for their alcohol, while others say the measures will bring about much-needed change in society’s relationship with alcohol.

In July 2020, Health Minister Robin Swann committed to a public consultation on the introduction of minimum pricing for alcohol here.

The move would see a minimum price set per unit (8mg or 10ml) of alcohol. It will ensure a drink cannot be sold for a price lower that the number of units multiplied by the Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP).

A spokesperson for the Department of Health (DoH) stated yesterday the introduction of MUP for alcohol has the “potential to be a key population-level health measure” to address the harms related to alcohol consumption.

“To this end, an action was included within the new substance use strategy, ‘Preventing Harm, Empowering Recovery’, to launch a consultation on MUP,” continued the DoH.

“Work on developing this consultation is ongoing and it is anticipated that it will issue in early 2022.”

Head of Treatment at Northlands Addiction Treatment Centre in Derry, Tommy Canning, welcomed the Republic of Ireland’s move but said an all-island approach is necessary to battle alcohol addiction.

“On its own minimum unit pricing isn’t a panacea for the devastation that we see,” he told BBC Radio Foyle.

“It throws up the issue of decisions that are made around health, for example, on one or other side of the border and the implications of that.”

Addressing the issue of people crossing the border into Northern Ireland to purchase cheaper alcohol, Mr Canning said it is “evident” that will happen.

“It doesn’t address it in that sense and I’m sure that the bigger supermarkets along the border in the north and the smaller off licenses will be thinking that their trade will increase,” he stated.

“It’s not ideal in that situation and I think it would make a lot of sense for this to be an all-island issue in the sense that both governments work together in order to introduce the same legislation around minimum unit pricing.”

Mr Canning added that people may be forced to look more deeply at alcohol in Irish society if “we believe that alcohol is an essential item in our weekly shopping baskets”.

“There is some work ongoing at the moment within NIADA [Northern Ireland Drugs and Alcohol Alliance] both regionally and nationally around minimal alcohol pricing and they are bringing that to our local Executive and local Assembly,” he said.

“Northlands would like to see the Assembly lifting this issue and looking at it seriously, again, as one part of the puzzle that would help to relieve and reduce alcoholism within the island of Ireland.”

The Republic has joined the likes of Scotland, Wales, Russia and parts of Australia and Canada in introducing the move.

Scotland was the first in Europe to introduce it in 2018, followed by Wales in 2020.

Seamus McNamee, the director of the First and Last off-licence in Jonesborough, said that while the change in pricing will benefit his business, he wants to see the same changes brought into Northern Ireland.

"Over time, we would like it to be brought into Northern Ireland as well. Everybody will be on the one playing field regarding health service and abuse of alcohol," Mr McNamee added.

"We are in a position where we can benefit from minimum pricing that has been brought into the south.

"The only thing that will go against me is the exchange rate. When people get a chance, in a couple of months' time when they get over Christmas, I would expect to see a big influx of southern trade.

"The southern Government is looking to the northern Government to come into line with them but it's debatable if they will.

"Similar laws have been a success in Scotland as to regards the health service as it stopped people abusing alcohol.

"The Irish Government is trying to stop people abusing alcohol, on a daily basis, by buying cider that is low value.

"If the price goes up, it means they drink less over the week. These people may have low income.

"People also won't drive from Dublin to the border to get a couple of bottles of cider so they will just get fewer bottles for their money.

"I can't see people travelling in bus loads to buy alcohol across the border."