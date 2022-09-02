Consumer Council: Lowest earning NI households left with only £29 a week

Northern Ireland’s lowest earning households have only £29 per week to spend after all bills and living expenses.

The shock findings emerge in the Consumer Council’s first Northern Ireland Household Expenditure Tracker, published on Friday.

The tracker provides insights on emerging issues to government, policy makers and stakeholders during the cost-of-living crisis.

The results represent the largest drop in discretionary income since the pandemic and is a 55.1% decrease from 2021.

Between January and March this year, the lowest earning households saw their weekly income after tax rise by only £0.27 (0.1%).

They also experienced weekly spending on basic goods increase by almost £7 (3.5%) and spent 53% of their total basic spending on rent, energy, food and transport.

Those households saw their discretionary income fall by 18.5%, leaving these households with only £29 per week to live on

Noyona Chundur, chief executive of the Consumer Council, said: “The Consumer Council has launched this Northern Ireland Household Expenditure Tracker to quantify the reality that vulnerable consumers are facing. These households spent almost half of their income after tax on rent, energy, food, and transport in the first three months of this year, before many of the largest price increases.

“For many, it is not a choice of heating or eating, as the sad and unthinkable reality is that many citizens cannot afford either. With vulnerable households having only £29 per week available, one unexpected bill is all it takes to reach this point.”