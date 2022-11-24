Consumer Council warns of parcel delivery scams ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The Consumer Council has warned of parcel scams ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday (Alamy/PA)

The Consumer Council of Northern Ireland is warning people to be aware of scams associated with parcel deliveries ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the nicknames for the last Friday and Monday in November, taken from the American tradition of retail sales following Thanksgiving and prior to Christmas.

This year Black Friday is taking place on 25th November and Cyber Monday is 28th November.

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great opportunities to get a good deal. However, they are also an opportunity for scammers to take advantage of online shoppers,” said Michael Legg, Head of Postal Services at the Consumer Council.

“The types of scams people are targeted with have become more sophisticated, with emails and text messages that appear to be from legitimate sources.”

The Consumer Council has said their research shows 59% of people who experienced a scam in Northern Ireland over the past three years have been targeted via parcel delivery format.

They said the most common situation is where unwitting customers receive an email or text message relating to a parcel, (likely regarding it’s delivery) where the scammers ask for either money or for your bank details.

“With almost 90% of consumers in Northern Ireland shopping online, it is of the utmost importance to stay safe from these types of scams,” a spokesperson said.

The Consumer Council has outlined the following tips on how to avoid scams ahead of some of the popular online shopping days of the year:

• Never click on links in text messages or emails – contact the retailer you bought from or visit the courier’s website if you are genuinely expecting a parcel and believe there is an issue

• Never disclose your bank details – delivery companies will never ask for these to release your parcel

• Do not reply – If you receive a suspicious text, forward it to 7726. Suspicious emails should be forwarded to report@phishing.gov.uk

The Consumer Council advises that if you believe you have been the victim of this type of scam, you can report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or the PSNI on 101.