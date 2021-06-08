Controlled explosion carried out at north Belfast school to dispose of stored chemicals

A small amount of “chemical compound” stored at the premises of a north Belfast school was disposed of during a police operation on Tuesday evening.

According to Belfast councillor JJ Magee, the chemicals were stored at Belfast Royal Academy on the Cliftonville Road.

Police said they attended the incident alongside Ammunition Technical Officers, while it is reported the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Fire Service were also on site.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police attended a school in the North Belfast area to assist Ammunition Technical Officers safely dispose of a small amount of a chemical compound which had been stored in the premises.

"A controlled explosion was carried out and the material was safely destroyed.”

The Belfast Telegraph has approached Belfast Royal Academy for comment.