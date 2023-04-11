Controlled explosion carried out on device believed to be WWII mortar in Co Down

Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) have carried out a controlled explosion on a device believed to be a World War Two mortar in Newcastle.

The device was discovered on Monday by a member of the public, although it was not in the direct path of the public.

Inspector Weatherald said: “Police were informed by a member of the public of an object found in the Trassey Road area of Newcastle, at approximately 3.15pm on Monday,.

“The object was not in the direct path of the public and had been buried in the ground for some time.

“Ammunition technical officers attended the scene who confirmed this was a viable device.

“Cordons in the area were in place for a time and we would like to thank local residents for their patience while we took steps to make the device safe.

“We would also like to remind people walking in the Mournes or other areas who may come across anything of this nature to always report these suspicious devices and never touch the item.”