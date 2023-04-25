Controlled explosion carried out on World War II mortar in Co Down

A controlled explosion has been carried out on an unexploded World War Two mortar discovered in Co Down .

The device was found in the Seafields area of Warrenpoint with surrounding residents evacuated from their homes for safety.

The PSNI confirmed the controlled blast was carried out after the object was examined with residents returned to the homes by 7pm.

A police spokesperson said: “I want to thank the public for the cooperation which allowed us to bring this security alert to a swift conclusion.”

The alert comes just weeks after another World War Two mortar was found in Co Down.

Its believed the mortar had been buried in the ground and was discovered by a member of the public in the Trassey Road area of Newcastle.

Army technical officers later carried out a controlled explosion.

Both alerts also follow another two separate mortar devices also believed to date from World War Two which were found in the Murlough beach area in April 2022.

These devices were also destroyed via controlled explosions.