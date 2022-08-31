Controlled explosion carried out on WWII grenade as security alert in Portadown ends

A security alert in Portadown has now ended after a Second World War grenade was found.

The police and bomb disposal teams were at the scene near the Bann Bridge area of the town on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services also attended the incident and police advised people to avoid the tow path area at Bridge Street.

Inspector Browne said: “A number of cordons that were put in place have been lifted and local roads have been reopened.

“The device was discovered by a member of the public on Tuesday, August 30, evening who had been fishing in the nearby River Bann.

“Ammunition technical officers attended the scene who confirmed this was a viable device. They carried out a controlled explosion on what we believe was a WW2-type grenade.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience while we were dealing with this incident.”