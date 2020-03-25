Controlled explosion in Fermanagh

A hoax device was discovered in Co Fermanagh yesterday morning

Bomb disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion after the suspicious object on Clough Road in Rosslea was reported to the police.

Dissident republicans have targeted the border village several times in the past.

Sinn Fein councillor Sheamus Greene condemned those behind the hoax.

"It was a very strange one. It's not often the security forces move in and deal with something like this so quickly," he said.

"I had phone calls from a couple of people living up in Rosslea and they thought that the roads would be closed for a couple of days.

"They weren't too happy about it and they're already extremely stressed at the minute with the isolation".

First Minister Arlene Foster said it was "utterly despicable" that a hoax device had been left in the community.