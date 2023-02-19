Controlled explosion on suspected WW2 grenade found in Lisburn

A security alert following the discovery of a suspected WW2 grenade in the Bridge Street area of Lisburn has now ended.

The PSNI’s Inspector Moore said: “A number of cordons that were put in place have been lifted and the road has reopened.

“Ammunition technical officers attended the scene who confirmed this was a viable device. They carried out a controlled explosion on what we believe was a historic WW2-type grenade.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience while we were dealing with this incident.”